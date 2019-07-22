Manchester Polymer Group releases agenda for next Plastics Seminar

The Manchester Polymer Group has released the agenda for its next plastic seminar, ‘Plastics and the Environment’, which will take place on Thursday 31st October, 2019 at the Macdonald Kilhey Court Hotel, Chorley Road, Standish, Nr Wigan.

The group says the ever-growing concerns of the environmental impacts of plastic, be that from local communities to national and international government and NGOs have become a prominent aspect of our daily life, particularly with the increasing focus on the Circular Economy model where material is kept in use for as long as possible.

In light of this, the Manchester Polymer Group is organising a full day of presentations and discussion on this highly topical theme.

The Plastics and the Environment seminar will cover wide and varied aspects of the issues involved, including Collection, Sorting & Recycling; Standards Developments; Legislation & Testing; New Developments in Environmentally Friendly Plastics; Post-Consumer Waste.