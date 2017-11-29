Materials innovation event to highlight UK expertise and opportunity

× Expand Innovation

An event dedicated to highlighting the UK’s excellence in materials research and innovation due to take place in London next spring has announced an extension to its early booking deadline.

The 2018 Materials Research Exchange & Investor Showcase (MRE2018), organised by Knowledge Transfer Network and Innovate UK will take place at the Business Design Centre, London on 12-13 March, 2018.

The event will showcase the importance of advanced materials, such as graphene and polymers, as one of the technologies for future growth of the UK economy.

It will demonstrate the groundbreaking new materials and processes to industry to accelerate the process of taking these through to commercialisation.

The two-day event will provide an opportunity to absorb current trends and take a glimpse of future innovations through both a high-level conference programme, an exhibition and networking.

Organisers have extended the early bird deadline for free registration to the 31 January 2018 and are also inviting all UK universities, research groups working on Advanced Materials as well as industry research centres and SMEs based in the UK working collaboratively on advanced materials to exhibit.

