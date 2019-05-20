Medical technology show receives high praise from plastics industry

× Expand MedTech Busy halls at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo at the NEC

The newly relocated Med-Tech Innovation Expo, which took place for the first time at Birmingham’s NEC on 15th and 16th June, received high praise from visitors and exhibitors from the plastics industry thanks to its expanded size and features.

The show saw a record 300 exhibitors from 14 countries in attendance, from across medical technology, design and manufacture. Initial data suggests visitor numbers were almost 3,000 across the two days.

Exhibitor, Boddington’s Plastics, said Med-Tech gives the company the opportunity to show and discuss the types of services that the company can offer to its customers.

Boddington’s Business Development Manager, Chris Philpot, said: "We’ve seen really good footfall and had several new leads for new devices. The show has been a great success for us and in fact we've booked for next year already.”

Visiting, Robert Johnston, an Injection Mould Tooling Expert at GSK said: “It's a good mix of exhibitors, we came to speak to a couple of clients and the conversations turned out very fruitful."

New features for the 2019 expo included the ‘Introducing Stage’, a new forum for exhibitors to meet with delegates and demonstrate their technologies first-hand, as well as the ‘Acceleration Zone’, a forum for taking new ideas and organisations to the next level.

The ‘Women in Plastics’ industry group held a successful medical-focussed panel session, in which three speakers discussed the different routes into their careers, as well as how to benefit from the opportunities and overcome some of the challenges around diversity and equality in the STEM industries.

Duncan Wood, Chief Executive of Rapid News Group, owners of Med-Tech Innovation Expo commented: “We are delighted with another significant step forward for this event as we work to create a defining event experience for the UK medtech sector.

“The two days contained many highlights, new products, new companies, world-class presentations and stunning applications. Whilst as organisers we have had superb feedback, we recognise we can't do it without industry support, so we thank all our exhibitors, speakers, sponsors and partners for their efforts; they make the show.”

Med-Tech Innovation Expo will return to the NEC on 1st - 2nd April 2020.