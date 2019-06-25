Motorsport Industry Association to support Composites in Motorsport

The Motorsport Industry Association (MIA) has announced it will be supporting Composites in Motorsport, a two-day conference organised by NetComposites which will look at the innovative use of composites within the industry and future applications of composite solutions within motorsport.

Chris Aylett, Chief Executive of the MIA, said: “The growing use of composite solutions in motorsport and many adjacent sectors is a very positive and welcome development.”

“There is a bright future for Motorsport Valley-based companies, who trade globally, as the word of automotive technology is changing so fast.”

“New business opportunities are opening daily. I plan to highlight not only those in composites but also in high-performance engineering and motorsport. There is definitely an exciting future for those who adapt fast, embrace change, and chase new business.”

Aylett, alongside other world-class speakers will take conference delegates on a journey from initial design, manufacture, testing, and through to the future of composites in the world of motorsport.

The conference will take place on 22nd to 23rd October at William F1 Conference Centre, in Oxford.