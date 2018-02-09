MRE event launches half price sale on remaining tickets

× Expand MRE Sale

The Materials Research Exchange (MRE) due to be held in London next month is offering half price tickets.

Following the end of the early bird ticketing scheme, delegates can now buy tickets at 50 per cent less than face value.

The discount is off a one- or two-day conference and exhibition delegate ticket, which would normally be priced at £100 and £125 respectively post-sale. The offer is available on a first-come-first-served basis, says organisers.

The 2018 Materials Research Exchange & Investor Showcase (MRE2018) is a two day conference and exhibition organised by Knowledge Transfer Network and Innovate UK taking place in London on 12-13 March 2018.

It will showcase the richness of UK materials research and innovation, providing an ideal stage to absorb current trends and take a glimpse of future innovations and investment opportunities.

In addition to delegate places, there is still last-minute opportunity for exhibitors to take part in the event.

MRE2018 is inviting UK universities, research groups working on Advanced Materials as well as industry research centres and SMEs based in the UK working collaboratively on advanced materials to exhibit.