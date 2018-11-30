National Manufacturing Conference 2019 to be held in London by EEF

EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, has announced the next National Manufacturing Conference, “Facing the Future Together – preparing for Brexit and a changing world” will take place in London on 19th February 2019.

This year’s conference will look at the post-Brexit landscape and what companies can do to future proof their business in an ever-changing environment.

Key themes for this year’s discussions include a digital workshop with Caraline Robinson (CORR), Managing Director, Husqvarna UK and Steve Spall, CEO of Tails.com.

Looking to the future, “Generation Z” workshop will look at how to solve the problem of attracting young people into the manufacturing industry.

The conference will be chaired by broadcaster Steph McGovern, herself a former engineer and various speakers have been lined up, including journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil, the Leader of the Opposition, the Rt Hon Jeremy Corbyn MP and Greg Clarke, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive of EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, said: “With Brexit just months away, our conference comes at a critical time for industry, which has a key role to play in ensuring that post-Brexit Britain is a great success."

“We continue to recognise how important the manufacturing sector is for the wider UK economy, and we are dedicated to using our expertise in areas such as cyber and trade credit insurance to help businesses address the increasing risks they are facing, in today’s challenging economic environment and into the future,” added Simon Gallimore, manufacturing industry UK lead for AIG.

“We look forward to welcoming manufacturers, industry leaders and Britain’s most influential politicians to the event as we come together to tackle the challenges that lie ahead and grasp the opportunities that come with those challenges.”

The conference will be followed in the evening by EEF’s annual Manufacturing Dinner.