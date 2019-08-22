NetComposites to host Composites in Motorsport at Williams F1

NetComposites will be welcoming participants to its new Composites in Motorsport event, at the Williams F1 conference centre on the 22nd and 23rd October.

The motorsport industry has been instrumental in driving the technology from bespoke and low volume processes to large-scale manufacture, including additive manufacturing, to bring composite technology to mainstream engineering.

The event will feature key speakers including Motorsport, F1, and Aerodynamics Specialist Professor Willem Toet, from Sauber Aerodynamics, CEO of the Motorsport Industry Association Chris Aylett, and recently retired Chief Composites Engineer Brian O-Rourke, from Williams Advanced Engineering.

Other speakers joining the event to share their knowledge and experience include representatives of Gordon Murray Design, Mahindra Racing Formula E Team, and BComp, among many others.

Siobhan Longhurst, NetComposites Communications Manager, said: “The response we have had for this event is phenomenal. We are proud to provide a platform for this industry to come together, showcase some fantastic technologies and discuss what lies ahead for the world of motorsport.”