New dates announced for Med-Tech Innovation Expo

Med-Tech Innovation has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with news dates being announced as the 29th to 30th September.

The latest developments have significantly increased the concerns of participating companies about the health of their employees, and so the event has been rearranged from April to late September.

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, said: “In unprecedented and extremely fast moving circumstances we have to make a very difficult decision to postpone our event until September.”

“We are aware that this decision will require industry professionals, exhibitors, partners, and visitors to reschedule their attendance, which will have an impact on their organisations, as it will for Rapid News Group.”

“We are grateful that given the current situation everyone involved has understood and supported our decision.”