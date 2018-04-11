A.Schulman to highlight wide range of materials innovations at NPE 2018

A. Schulman will showcase its product range of masterbatches, engineering plastics, engineered composites, specialty powders and distribution services at NPE on 7th-11th 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

The company will exhibit materials spanning the packaging, mobility, building and construction, electrical, leisure and home markets, as well as presenting within the show’s technical sessions as to how its materials can help overcome challenges in these markets.

The supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, composites and resins says products that will be showcased include its Polybatch EasyPour, aimed to improve the dispensing of liquids from stand-up pouches and other packaging designs, as well as a complete product range of weatherable polymers for outdoor applications.

It will also highlight to visitors its ECO-FLEX RTPV, a recycled material that combines ease of processing and cost-efficiency for TPV applications and an extensive variety of PET masterbatches and bulk moulding compounds (BMC).

As part of the NPE Expert Super Sessions, where visitors will hear seminars on the most pressing industry issues, A. Schulman will be presenting its ‘Inspired by Innovation’ series where it will discuss how its materials can contribute to overcoming common challenges in the industry today.

“Our vast market knowledge coupled with our technical capabilities, wide product portfolio and collaborative nature makes A. Schulman a valuable partner when developing solutions to address market and customer needs,” said Frank Roederer, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the United States and Canada Region and Engineered Composites at A. Schulman.

“We look forward to showcasing our innovative materials and learning more about what inspires our customers at this year’s show.”