ALBIS to highlight locally-produced materials at NPE2018

ALBIS Plastics, global distributor and compounder of technical thermoplastics, will highlight its portfolio of locally produced materials along with its portfolio of high-performance plastics, compound solutions, and masterbatches at NPE2018 on 7th-11th May at the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando.

These include ALTECH Prime and ALTECH ECO (Near-to-Prime Recycled Compounds), produced at its facility in Duncan, South Carolina, which opened last October.

ALTECH ECO compounds are based on post-industrial feedstock and provide recycled content of up to 100 per cent for a range of applications, characterised by a positive ecological balance, "Near-to-Prime" quality, tailor-made features, cost efficiency, and good workability.

"Our more than 50-year commitment to the U.S. market has been strengthened by the opening of our new plant in Duncan,” said Stefan Fuhlendorf, President and CEO of ALBIS Plastics Corporation.

“This enables us to offer our NAFTA-based customers local production using global specifications. We are really looking forward to present our latest products at NPE."

ALBIS will also highlight ALCOM LDX HTC at NPE, a light-diffusing copolyester-based compound that offers strong light transmission and diffusion as well as chemical and impact resistance, suited for animal sheds, commercial kitchens, or industrial facilities.

Other new materials include ALCOM TCD PA6 5060 FR 16089 and ALCOM TCD PA6 5070 FR 15021 WT, which are thermally conductive and electrically insulating polyamide 6-based compounds used for efficient heat management.

ALBIS says these materials significantly improve the service life and efficiency of LED applications and meet flame retardant requirements per UL94 V-0.

ALBIS will also highlight compounds based on recycled carbon fibre from CFRP production remnants in the automotive and aviation industries.