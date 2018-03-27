Amut on ‘flying start’ with Dolci Bielloni heading to NPE2018

Amut will present its renovated division Dolci Extrusion, Dolci Bielloni, at NPE.

The Division is dedicated to flexible packaging field, manufacturing plants for stretch film (both cast and blown technology) and CPP film rolls.

Compact design, high speed in winding and energy saving are the focus points that can make a difference. Amut Dolci Bielloni is on a flying start after finalising several contracts for stretch film lines. It will also show its expertise in thermoforming machines (in-line and off-line solutions), extrusion lines for rigid products (such as sheets, membranes, profiles, pipes) and recycling – washing plants for PET and PE post-consumer items.