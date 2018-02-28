CMT Materials shows use of Hytac foam plug-assist

CMT Materials, a maker of plug-assist materials for thermoforming, will show its range of Hytac syntactic foams at booth #W9121.

Conor Carlin, Sales and Marketing Manager for CMT Materials, said: “We continue to enjoy strong growth for copolymer and thermoplastic plug materials as the global plastics packaging market continues to evolve and grow throughout the world.”

CMT Material’s plug-assist materials will be featured at the booths of thermoforming machine manufacturers including Illig, where a RKDP 72 thermoformer will run a 6-up tool for PET tray production at 42 cpm, aswell as at Kiefel during a demonstration of PP K-cup production on a KTR-6 thermoformer with new tooling from Bosch-Sprang featuring Hytac XTL plugs.

Gabler will also demonstrate its M-100 tilt-mould thermoformer with 90-up tool from Marbach with Hytac B1X plugs. Sencorp will display its latest 2500 thermoformer with a 9-up tool with Hytac FLXT plugs, producing PET food service trays. W-M will showcase its FC 780 IM thermoformer with a 6-up tool by Kiefer using Hytac FLX plugs to produce tamper-evident PET clamshells while OMG will run a 6-up CPLA tool also with Hytac FLX plugs. GN, in cooperation with toolmaker Gravolab, will produce PET/PE laminate meat trays on a 12-up tool with Hytac XTL plugs on the GN800 inline thermoformer.

NPE2018 - Booth #W9121.