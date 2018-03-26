Coperion bringing solutions for efficient and reliable conveying and feeding to NPE

Coperion and Coperion K-Tron will present a variety of feeding, conveying, bulk material handling components and solutions for plastics processing at their Booth W729 in West Hall Level 2. Debuting for the first time will be the Coperion ZRD rotary valve made in Salina, Kansas, that will significantly shorten delivery times for bulk solids industry customers and the new MIX-A-LOT bulk material mixer for high-speed, gentle and cost-efficient homogenisation of fed material.

Also on display will be a Coperion K-Tron T35 volumetric twin screw feeder, shown with a Coperion STS 35 Mc11 extruder. Further exhibits include a simple but clever electronic solution for accurate and reliable pressure compensation for loss-in-weight feeders, as well as a Coperion K-Tron Smart Flow Meter for reliable metering, registering or monitoring of bulk material flows.

Visitors at NPE can also see firsthand a transparent glass pipe system demonstrating various modes of pneumatic conveying and a recirculating feeding and conveying system featuring the Coperion K-Tron Bulk Solids Pump feeder combined with a 2400 Series vacuum sequencing receiver. Lastly, Coperion and Coperion K-Tron will offer attendees a cutting-edge virtual reality experience and augmented reality applications of their equipment and systems.