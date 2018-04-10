Davis-Standard to demonstrate Industry 4.0 technology with medical TPE

Davis-Standard will use a Medalist medical thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) from Teknor Apex Company to produce medical tubing in a live demonstration of Industry 4.0 technology at NPE2018.

Davis-Standard will process the tubing from Medalist MD-12382 TPE, a translucent, kink-resistant, gamma-stable compound, which is one of a series of translucent Medalist TPEs offered as an alternative to silicones for applications involving the transfer of drugs, proteins, bodily fluids and blood.

The production line will feature the company’s Thermatic extruder design and the DS eVUE II controller and Teknor Apex will also supply translucent colour concentrates for use with the compound.

According to Davis-Standard, the tubing line will be a “live demonstration of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), also known as Industry 4.0 technology, showing the benefits of preventative and predictive maintenance as part of an international trend toward the ‘smart factory.’”

Medalist materials are free of DEHP and other phthalates, BPA, and latex, with Standard grades ADM-free, made with FDA listed ingredients.

Teknor Apex will also exhibit at NPE2018 at Booth S22045.