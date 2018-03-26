Flexblow demonstrating Flexblow2 PET SBM machine at NPE

FlexBlow will show its latest two cavity FlexBlow2 model, its most universally compatible 2-stage PET SBM machine. It enables the production of wide range of PET containers possible on one piece of equipment with necks ranging from 18mm up to 110mm and bottle volumes from 50 ml up to 6000 ml. Changing the bottle format including moulds, neck and gripper parts, and fine-tune the machine afterwards takes no longer than 30 minutes.

FlexBlow has added a dedicated Siemens control panel with new functions to make the experience of operating the machine intuitive. There is an integrated operator’s manual that guides the user along every step of operation to make it repeatable and minimise the impact of human error. There is also an integrated catalogue to achieving top PET bottle quality with pictured troubleshooting guide, with performance tracking.

The challenge of automatically loading a range preforms with significant differences in neck diameter from narrow neck to wide mouth has been tackled by the use of dual preform loading system. When it comes to minimizing the support ring, FlexBlow uses the precision adjustable feeding slides that allow loading preforms with support ring starting from 0.8 mm – suitable for cosmetic application containers. Inversed preforms with body wider than support ring is also compatible with FlexBlow universal feeding system due to innovative gate-like structure that opens slightly at the end of preform slide to allow the thicker preform body to come out.

FlexBlow will be exhibiting at NPE 2018 in Orlando, FL on May 7-11. The company plans to bring equipment for wide-mouth jar production, SBM machine for cosmetic bottles and a PET blower for large size bottles – all in one machine. Live changeover shows will take place daily to demonstrate the process of switching between wide mouth jar and cosmetic bottle production.

Stand S10196.

