Four on the floor: Tosaf show custom masterbatch for key industries at NPE2018

Tosaf, supplier of additives and colours for plastics, will show its solutions for the four industries of packaging, home and leisure, agriculture, and construction, as well as the company’s varied and innovative portfolio of additives, compounds, colour masterbatches and related services.

Tosaf’s technical experts and research team will be available at booth S22125 in South Hall, Level 1, to discuss new developments, from a new anti-fog barrier masterbatch for film and packaging, a high chemical resistance UV masterbatch for agriculture, a halogen-free flame retardant (HFFR) masterbatch for construction, a matte product with a low SIT (seal initiation temperature) for BOPP, a white masterbatch for extrusion coating, and a wide selection of special effect colour masterbatches.

tosaf.com