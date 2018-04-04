Husky to showcase range of industry-leading innovations at NPE2018

Husky will demonstrate its industry-leading innovations for a variety of markets at NPE2018, at Booth W1303.

In its 12,000 square foot exhibit space, the company will explain how customers of any size and from any industry can increase their competitiveness with Husky’s diverse range of integrated manufacturing solutions.

The company will also be showcasing a wide range of innovative applications and concept packaging developed in partnership with customers and industry partners.

John Galt, Husky’s President, said: “Over the last several years, we have invested significantly to further advance our already state-of-the-art equipment. These investments have led to exciting developments in our Multi-Layer Technology, our Hot Runner Valve Gate Technology and in how we deliver complete tools, components, replacement parts and value added services to our customers. We will always invest in research and development and in building valuable partnerships to be the innovation leader. It’s simply how we define ourselves.”

Husky has been at the forefront of the injection moulding equipment industry for more than 65 years - now the company is looking beyond just offering more efficient processing equipment and toward the total end-to-end lifecycle of injection moulding equipment and plastic moulded parts. Today and in the future, plastic packaging and moulded parts will require more flexible and adaptive manufacturing solutions, as well as new business models, that support growth of both brands and plastics processors alike.

× Expand Husky at NPE2018

Originally introduced at NPE in 2015, Husky’s Multi-Layer Technology offers enhanced package performance, security and design, while using less material, to deliver a lower total part cost and a lower total cost of ownership. Momentum for Husky’s Multi-Layer Technology continues, with now more than 30 systems sold around the world for a breadth of applications, including carbonated soft drinks, juice, sparkling water, beer, tea, dairy, food and personal care. The company has seen increased demand from customers looking to explore new and exciting applications, capitalising on the design freedom that Husky technology provides.

Husky’s Multi-Layer Experience Centre at NPE2018 will highlight the technology’s capability for various application requirements, including barriers for light, oxygen and carbon dioxide, as well as bottles with exciting new design and functional treatments that dramatically enhance shelf appeal.

Application flexibility with HyPET 225 system and PET Tooling solutions

Husky will be running its fully integrated HyPET 225 preform manufacturing system, which offers customers combined flexibility and productivity ideally suited to their manufacturing needs. The system will be producing an 11 gram preform using a 48-cavity mould and running an 8.2 second cycle time. The company is also highlighting its PET Tooling technologies and services, which help customers reduce manufacturing risk while maintaining the highest levels of performance.

The Bottle Zone Technical Forum, new this year at NPE2018, will feature presentations from Husky subject matter experts throughout the duration of the show.

Additionally, Husky will be discussing the extensive range of services and OEM spare parts it offers, designed to optimize the production process while extending the life of manufacturing equipment and reducing total part costs.

A significant highlight of the Husky experience at NPE2018 will be its award-winning Valve Gate Hot Runner innovations, providing incredible gate quality over millions of cycles with reduced cost of ownership.