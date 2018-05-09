Kautex Maschinenbau expands recycled plastic horizons with KBB40D

Article first published on sister title EPPM.com on May 8, 2018. For original - click here

× Expand The original KBB. Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH 2016 Kautex

Kautex Mascninenbau has expanded end markets for recycled plastics with its KBB40D bottle machine.

The plastics processing machinery giant has demonstrated its ‘Setting benchmarks for high production performance’ mantra with live demonstrations at NPE2018 of its KBB technology.

The KBB40D is producing 600 ml flat oval bottles for the personal care industry, with Amcor already placing an order, while its quick mould change feature is being demonstrated twice a day.

The bottles produced create an end market for recycled plastics material as well as cut costs. They are produced on a double station machine with 10 cavities in thr ethee-layer ReCo process, only adding colour to the bottle’s outer layer.

The middle layer of the product uses regrind or PCR in line with circular economy principals, while the the inner layer uses virgin material to minimize the migration of impurities into the filled product. Leak testing is performned inside the blow moulding machine itself.

Bill Farrant of Kautex told assembled media: “It uses scrap material or recycled plastic in the middle layer. This means you only need masterbatch on outer layer.”