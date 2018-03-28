Kautex Maschinenbau to present KBB bottle machine at NPE 2018

The success story of the innovative KBB series started with a live presentation of the first all-electric KBB machine for the North America market at NPE 2015. At this year’s NPE show, which is taking place from May 7th to 11th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL,

Kautex Maschinenbau will once again shine a spotlight on its KBB series at booth W1543. A demo set-up will show the production of a 600-ml flat oval bottle for the personal care industry on a KBB40D machine with 2 x 5-fold production in three-layer ReCo execution, linked to a continuous weighing machine for automatic weight adjustment.

Bill Farrant, President of Kautex Machines, said: “Ever since the first all-electric KBB60D was launched on the North America market three years ago, demand for this series has grown at a considerable rate.”

× Expand KM KBB

Extremely short dry cycle times and low energy costs give the all-electric KBB series an edge in terms of saving resources and maximizing efficiency. In addition, quick-change systems enable by far the fastest product change-over in the extrusion blow moulding machines segment.

Under the show slogan “Setting benchmarks for high production performance”, Kautex Maschinenbau will be presenting another KBB model at NPE 2018. The KBB40D machine to make 600-ml flat oval bottles for the personal care industry has been ordered by Amcor, a customer who will also be represented at the Kautex stand in Orlando. The quick mould change features of the machine will also be demonstrated twice per day.

The bottles are produced on the double-station machine with ten cavities in the three-layer ReCo process, where colour is only added in the outer layer of the bottle. The inner layer uses virgin material to minimise the migration of impurities into the filled product. The middle layer uses reground recycled plastic, to save both costs and resources, in line with the circular economy ideal. Leak testing of the bottles is performed inside the blow moulding machine.

A continuous weighing machine linked to the blow moulding machine will also be shown. It allows deviations in product weight to be identified immediately and adjusted automatically in the machine. This step reduces the number of rejects and increases machine efficiency. Another benefit of automatic weight adjustment is a saving in the cost of resin used. Visitors to the NPE show will be able to view the CPK parameters on a large screen in real time during the production process.

In keeping with the “Industry 4.0” smart factory trend, Kautex will be presenting the second generation of its virtual machine at NPE. This practical training tool enables the exact simulation of realistic production processes. The system comprising a compact workstation unit, two monitors, a projector and a real control panel allows machines of the KBS, KBB and the KCC series to be depicted in real time. The company will also be presenting a simple and reliable remote diagnostics solution at NPE: the Kautex Remote Service. This is based on a built-in firewall, which allows a technician to begin detailed troubleshooting without having to travel to the machine location.