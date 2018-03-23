KraussMaffei Berstorff promises show of polyethylene colour masterbatch extrusion live at NPE

KraussMaffei Berstorff will present a live demonstration at NPE, making polyethylene colour masterbatches on its ZE 28 BluePower extruder.

Masterbatches of any colour - whether green, blue, purple, pink or orange - can be produced in a single cycle without the intermediate mono-concentrate production step for maximum cost-effectiveness.

The ZE 28 BluePower used in the NPE live demonstration is equipped with a liquid and solids metering system, so that colour masterbatches can be produced of any type of starting material.

Colour masterbatches are usually based on mono-concentrates, which are produced on single-screw extruders in a separate process step, intermediately stored and then fed into the twin-screw extruder in a second step. With the liquid colour compounding technology, the intermediate mono-concentrate production step is no longer required. The resulting colour masterbatches stand out for unparalleled cost-effectiveness and unique colour precision. As our twin-screw extruders are self-cleaning, changes from dark to bright colours can be made without any problems. KraussMaffei Berstorff offers customers adequate recipes stored in the proprietary Process Control ADVANCED system, which are automatically set for the complete line at the simple push of a button on the control panel. The compounding line exhibited at the fair is equipped with an Econ underwater pelletiser.

Thanks to the wide range of process tasks and processing materials, the ZE 28 BluePower twin-screw extruder is suited for research and development applications as well as for small-batch production. All extruders in the ZE BluePower series feature an OD/ID diameter ratio of 1.65, a specific torque from 13,6 up to 16 Nm/cm3 and high drive power and are rated for speeds from 900 rpm up to 1,200 rpm. The highlights of the ZE BluePower extruders are higher torque oval liners by simultaneously increased free volume, improved side feeders and degassing units as well as the optional energy management tool. The 4D and 6D barrel sections that can be combined with the extensive range of modular screw elements.

