KraussMaffei Berstorff to show solutions for the construction industry

KraussMaffei Berstorff will be at NPE with machines that provide processors in the construction industry with a high level of productivity.

KraussMaffei Berstorff will display conical twin-screw extruders for high-performance profile production, its QuickSwitch Technology for automation in polyolefin pipe production and downstream units for finished products when it arrives at NPE.

On its stand will be the KMD 73 K/P conical twin-screw extruder, demonstrating performance and flexibility, and the QuickSwitch calibration basket up to 500mm for a high degree of automation.

Quickswitch calibration on automation for KraussMaffei Berstorff

Matthias Sieverding, President of Extrusion Technology in the KraussMaffei Group, said: “Particularly in North America, we are seeing a very high demand for conical profile machines that can be used both as main extruders and as coextruders. Since introducing the conical extruder series to the American market in 2013, we have sold more than 40 models.”

The KMD 73 K/P on exhibit has high output, robust quality and high pressure stability, ideal for processing window profile production.

Its Quickswitch Technology casket exhibit demonstrates the effective diameter range from 11.023 to 19.685 inches (280 – 500 mm). The system is of interest particularly for large pipe dimensions, because when a change is made to another dimension, the low quantity of waste has an extremely positive impact on the material costs. All process parameters can be set exactly, stored in the higher-level, intelligent all-in-one control system and called up again at any time.

With its KM-VT 250/1/6 vacuum tank, KraussMaffei Berstorff will highlight its expertise as a provider of complete pipe extrusion for premium quality. The integrated vacuum control and the frequency-controlled pumps, which are fully integrated into the C6 line control system, provide for optimum activation, energy savings and uniform product quality.

KraussMaffei Berstorff: NPE, Orlando - West Hall, Booth W403