Kreyenborg shows speciality in crystallisation and drying with bulk handlers at NPE2018

Kreyenborg Plant Technology, based in Senden, Germany, will present its new products IR-Clean and PET-Booster, based on its IRD Infrared Rotary Drum.

Its bulk material handlers for silos, mixer and crammer feeders for the extrusion and recycling industry will be another key aspect on booth W3775.

Kreyenborg will focus on crystallisation, drying and decontamination of various plastics as well as comprehensive solutions for bulk material handling processes, especially for extrusion and the recycling Industry.

IRD Infrared Rotary Dryer: The range of applications of the IRD is nearly unlimited. The IRD is used for crystallizing and drying virgin or regrind materials for a series of plastics, such as ABS, EVA, HDPE, PC, PEEK, PET, PLA, PPS, PTFE, TPE, and TPU. Using the continuously functioning IRD, the need for the energy-intensive use of hot or dry air is eliminated, easily resulting in energy savings averaging 30 per cent.

This continuously operating system PET-Booster crystallises and dries PET in 7-10 minutes. Focus here is specifically on applications in extrusion of PET sheet, films and fibres with degassing extruders (twin-screw, planetary- and multi-screw-extruders). Varying levels of input moisture that results in process variations in the extrusion process can be eliminated.

The IR-Clean provides decontamination of Post-Consumer PET Flakes for food contact packaging. It makes clean flakes based on the general crystallisation and drying process of the well-established IRD concept . Flakes are treated under permanent exchange of surface in combination with high temperatures, but without any vacuum systems. Different Challenge Tests show an incredible cleaning efficiency - IR-Clean systems are intended to be used in combination with all extrusion concepts and are especially interesting as a very economic retrofit solution to existing PET-Sheet-lines.