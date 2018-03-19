Maag Americas take gear pumps, extrusion ancillaries and centrifugal dryers to NPE 2018

Maag, a Swiss manufacturer of gear pumps, pelletising and filtration systems, and pulverisers for the plastics, chemical, pharmaceutical and food industries,

At the event, Maag Americas will be showcasing a variety of its market-leading products and processes for the plastics industry, including:

Its Extrex x6 class Gear Pump: This new and unique melt pump design delivers the needed volumetric efficiency at the highest counter pressures and with the lowest amount of shear stress. This results in a reliable and gentle transfer, boosting and metering for a wide range of thermoplastic polymers, with no adverse effects on product quality.

FSC Plate Screen Changer for Extrusion Processes: Equipped with a pressure-adaptive sealing system that allows the required sealing forces to be adjusted to the actual melt pressure automatically. Their solid and robust construction, available in all sizes and designs, ensures a reliable and leak-free filtration of molten polymers. The hydraulically operated screen changer reliably guarantees the protection of melt pumps and mould gaps from damage and dirt.

Extrusion Modular Cart: Maag’s new extrusion cart incorporates a space saving compact movable tripod design, which reduces inline footprint compared to four wheel designs. The modular system allows for one size cart to handle the four most common size extrusion pump models for 3 ½, 4 ½ and 6 inch extrusion lines. With a simple adapter plate change the original cart can handle a larger pump or gearbox, without replacing the cart should the customer need a pump change for more output. This new compact design is done in 3D technology allowing for quicker approval drawings, shorter system deliveries and less cost to the customer.

Gala/Automatik Model 420 CYCLO Centrifugal Dryer: These newly developed energy-efficient dryers are suitable for use with both PEARLO underwater pelletising and M-USG and P-USG underwater strand pelletising systems. In addition to its minimal space requirement, CYCLO also features, highly accessible components, such as the pellet conveying rotor that provides excellent operating characteristics and efficient servicing.

Gala/Automatik EAC-7 PEARLO Underwater Pelletiser: New design to process pellets for virgin materials, compounds, masterbatches, engineered plastics, wood and naturally filled polymer composites, thermoplastics elastomers, hot-melt adhesives and gum bases at capacities up to 36,000 kg an hour.

Ettlinger ERF 350 Continuous Melt Filtration Unit: Filtration solution for highly contaminated materials; designed to automatically remove contaminants on a continuous basis, resulting in stable pressure to the pelletiser.

Maag Primo E Pelletiser: This proven dry-cut pelletiser produces top quality cylindrical pellets that are ideal for further downstream processing. Its compact design makes it very suitable for lab applications while the variable system configuration enables a perfect adoption of the product being processed with high flexibility when changing products.

RES Bullet 64 Pelletiser: Designed for 24/7 operation, the Bullet Series is ideally suited for both laboratory and production use. The tool-less, removable In-Feed and Discharge Chutes make this pelletiser desirable for compounders that have multiple material changeovers several times a shift. It is easier and faster to clean and service than previous models and provides higher rates, less waste, high product quality and ease of operation.

RES Chameleon Colour Mixer: Ideally suited for colour changeover time under 30 minutes at throughput rates up to 2,000 lbs/hr. The Chameleon Colour Mixer is easier to use, has a smaller footprint, and can be designed with a jacketed vessel. This mixer offers better ergonomics for operators.

RES Pulverising System REX DUO: The REX Duo Series pulveriser is used for high quantities of high quality powder at higher production rates. Small footprint and high output make this the choice for the serious pulveriser or toll processor.

www.maag.com

Booth W5775.