Milacron looking to 'something special' at NPE2018

Milacron will have a large booth packed with technology at NPE, totalling 18,700 square feet, located in the West Hall at booth 2703, May 7th to May 11th.

The Milacron booth will be filled with industry-leading technologies, and widest breadth of plastics solutions in the industry including Milacron injection and extrusion machines, Mould-Masters hot runners and control systems, DME mould components and solutions, Uniloy blow moulding machines, Kortec co-injection technologies, Milacron 4.0 IIoT solutions and a strong focus on Milacron’s unparalleled service and support offerings.

Tom Goeke, Milacron CEO, said: “Milacron always enjoys reconnecting with existing and prospective customers at trade shows but there’s something special about the NPE show, we’re in our North America customers backyards and we’re the largest North American plastics industry manufacturer. Milacron is a proud global company with locations all over the world but we’re uniquely equipped to serve our North American customers with excellent, on time parts availability, local field service technicians, and IIOT technologies to the degree our competitors simply cannot with their satellite North American locations… this year we’re proud to focus on our industry-leading service and support. It goes without saying our customers are our most important asset at Milacron and all our product brands are ensuring that we provide world-class, second to none support across all our technologies.”

On show at Milacron’s booth will be the Milacron-Fanuc Roboshot 500, its largest tonnage Roboshot, up to 558 tonnes, ideal for larger moulds with tie bar spacing of 36.2 inches (91.94 cm), moulding a detergent cap with 24-cavity mould at six second cycle times. The cell will feature a Mould-Masters Master-Series valve gated hot runner and TempMaster M2 hot runner temperature control system and DME mould components.

The Milacron Maxima Performance (MPs) 600wp, also on NPE show, is available from 450 to 1000 metric tonnes) and delivers 33 per cent faster dry cycle times and 35 per cent lower energy consumption. The Maxima Performance offers the widest platens in each tonnage; a precision grease-less clamp guided on linear bearings, and integrated auxiliary controls. This high-value injection moulding machine combines the advantage of a precise and accurate two-platen mechanism with the advanced, user-friendly Mosaic+ controls. It will be moulding an 825 gram, 1-cavity automotive door panel map pocket with Trexel’s MuCell technology highlighting automotive lightweighting along with ROC Tool technology providing induction heating directly to the surface of the part for that class A finish that is critical in interior automotive applications. The cell will feature a Mold-Masters Fusion G2 hot runner and iM2 TempMaster hot runner temperature control system, and a Sepro 5 axis robot with trimmer integrated into the machine controls and DME mould components.

The Uniloy Injection Blow Molding Series (IBS) includes a complete line of 3-station injection blow systems with clamp forces from 70 to 200 US tons (64-181 metric tonnes) available in hydraulic, hybrid or all-electric configuration. Uniloy’s injection blow moulding machines are the best processing choice for producing the highest quality, finished containers that consistently meet close tolerance specifications. The Uniloy IBS 85 will be moulding a 7.5 gram, 4-cavity medical tablet bottle with Kortec Co-injection barrier technology in 12 second cycle times. The Kortec barrier is delivered via a Kortec hot runner and Mold-Masters EM3 E-Multi secondary injection unit.