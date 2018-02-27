NDC Technologies joins business partner Beta LaserMike to debut smart measurement equipment

NDC Technologies, a provider of precision measurement and control equipment, will measurement systems for the first time at NPE2018, for Industry 4.0 with data integration and connectivity down to the gauge level.

Visitors to NDC’s booth, W6863, and Beta LaserMike (An NDC Technologies Brand) booth W6963 will have a first-hand view of how the latest gauging solutions for plastic film, sheet, pipe and tube enable plastics manufacturers to produce higher quality products, increase productivity and realise significant production savings.

× Expand NDC NPE

NDC will showcase its latest FilmPro infrared gauge for the film, sheet and coating industries. This gauge uses advanced optical techniques to measure a wide range of film and sheet properties with high precision. NDC’s modular FilmPro gauge can measure the thickness of clear, voided, pigmented, cavitated, porous, translucent coloured and even black tinted films. The measurement capability of FilmPro also extends to single- or multi-layer products including thin, biaxially-orientated films, cast films and CPE stretch films. It can simultaneously measure the individual thicknesses of up to 6 different layers in co-extruded films.

The FilmPro gauge will be demonstrated at NPE running on NDC's Mini-Trak O-Frame Scanner and Pro.Net TDi Web Gauging System platform which includes NDC’s latest iView ProTM Operator Work Station (OWS).

NDC’s new Low Energy X-Ray Sensor is ideally suited for thickness and basis weight measurements of light weight extruded film and sheet products and offers excellent narrow streak resolution. A highly stable, precisely tuned power supply runs at or below 5keV providing high signal-to-noise characteristics and optimum measurement performance.

NDC's new Web Surface Inspection Systems (engineered by R.A.M.) provide complete product coverage, enabling manufacturers to achieve zero defects. Systems include powerful capabilities to instantly detect, classify, document and record all optical defects across a broad scope of web materials.

The Beta LaserMike team will also be demonstrating its latest InControl process controller and end-to-end measurement system for plastic pipe and tube extrusion live at NPE.