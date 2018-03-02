Netstal to premiere ELIOS series in the US at NPE2018

Netstal will have its ELIOS series celebrate an American premiere with the 7500 kN variant at NPE in Orlando. With the all-electric ELION in a cleanroom-suitable configuration, Netstal offers the ideal solution for mass medical consumables. In the age of industry 4.0, the new e-service and the AnalytiX analysis app ensure sustainable production efficiency. With an additional booth, Netstal is part of the new Bottle Zone.

Matt Membrino, Sales Manager Netstal USA, said: “We are presenting innovative injection moulding solutions at the NPE, especially for users in the medical sector and the packaging industry. Our fast, high-precision standard machines and tailor-made system solutions allow us to support our customers sustainably on their way to maximum efficiency and economy.”

× Expand NET_PM_NPE-Preview_IMG1Engineered for the efficient production of thin-walled packaging: Injectionmolding machines of the ELIOS series unite high clamping forces with fast cycle times

The ELIOS 7500-6000 - a new Netstal high-speed machine series – will be in the limelight at a North American trade fair for the first time. With an 8+8 cavity stack mould from StackTeck, 473 ml delicatessen containers will be moulded in a cycle time of 3.1 seconds. The system is completed by a handling solution from CBW Automation. The series currently comprises four main versions with clamping forces of 4500, 5500, 6500 and 7500 kN. A range of different injection units and screw diameters allow the ELIOS machines to be tailored to a wide variety of applications. Across the entire series, 33 combinations of clamping force, injection unit and screws are available to the customer. Thanks to its strictly modular design, this modular equipment system can be used to implement practically any application.

The heart of the ELIOS is the newly developed hybrid drive concept of the clamping unit with 5-point dual toggle lever. The energy-efficient combination of an electrically powered travel motion and the hydro-mechanical design of the clamping force leads to considerable acceleration of the entire movement system. The ELIOS 7500 thus achieves a dry cycle time of 1.9 seconds. The smaller members of the series are even faster: The ELIOS 5500 achieves 1.7 seconds, the ELIOS 4500 even just 1.5 seconds.

Membrino said: “With ELIOS, Netstal has set the bar high for high-speed packaging injection molding machines. The series is proving to be very popular on the North American market. Since the market launch at the K 2016, we have recorded very good sales figures."

Netstal: West Hall, Booth W403 (KraussMaffei Corporation)

South Hall, Booth S16088 (Bottle Zone)