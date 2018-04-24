Pure Loop invites visitors to check quality ‘live’ during production at NPE

Pure Loop, a division of the EREMA Group, is inviting visitors to NPE in Orlando, Florida, to view the quality of products produced live on its ISEC eco 102 machine during the show.

The system will used the combination of a double feed ram system and single shaft shredder to process LLDPE film, PE hollow bodies and PE lumps to make high-grade recyclates.

The demonstration equipment used at the show has already been purchased by US blown film manufacturer, Laddawn, and it will be shipped to the manufacturer’s Texas plant after NPE concludes.

This is the second time Laddawn has purchased Pure Loop’s show demonstration plant, having initially bought the company’s 2015 offering, as well as two further ISEC machines in the interim.

An ISEC 101 has been in use at the Texas plant for two years for the processing of production waste from irrigation hose, with the recyclates made, put directly back into the production process.

Manfred Dobersberger, CEO of Pure Loop, said: "Even temperature-sensitive mixed PE plastics such as in the case of irrigation hose are no problem for the ISEC. It stands out through easy handling and virtually autonomous operation, integrating itself seamlessly in production."