Rapid Granulator shows new ThermoPRO granulators at NPE2018

Rapid Granulator is introducing a new range of granulators designed specifically for in-line processing of skeletal waste from sheet and film thermoforming lines, on display at NPE2018.

The ThermoPRO Series is available in various standard and low-built formats for handling scrap widths from 600 to 1,500 mm. A ThermoPRO 400-90 for granulating webs up to 900 mm in width will be on display at the company’s booth, W953, in Hall A.

ThermoPRO machines combine features already proven on other Rapid granulators – double-scissor cutting action, an “open hearted” design for fast production changeovers and ease of maintenance, a mineral composite base for high stability and low noise, with new features for simplification and cost-reduction.

Bengt Rimark, Rapid’s CEO based in Bredaryd, Sweden, said: “When we designed the ThermoPRO, we wanted to get inside the head of the operator to see how we could help them out and make their life easier, more controlled and more reliable. That’s why we have been cooperating with some really big and demanding players in the field during development.”

“Thermoforming companies live or die according to how well they handle and recycle their trim - skeletal waste can easily account for up to 30 – 40 per cent of their total throughput, so it is critical that the trimmed material is returned to the process as cost-effectively as possible and with the highest quality possible. When everything works how it should, the savings that the converter can make are enormous.”

Rimark also highlighted operator access: “When there is a need for a complete clean-out of the machine, for example when a new colour is put through the extrusion line, it needs to be done as quickly as possible. This is the reason why we have taken our patented open-hearted engineering concept, which we originally developed for the 300, 400, 500 and 600- Series, and put it to use in the ThermoPRO as well.”

W953, Hall A.