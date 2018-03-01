Rinco Ultrasonics launching Electrical Motion welder at NPE

Rinco Ultrasonics, a manufacturer of ultrasonic welding equipment based in Connecticut, US, will launch its Electrical Motion ultrasonic welding machine at NPE2018, which is available in 20 kHz and 35 kHz frequencies, to provide an electrically driven alternative to pneumatic type press systems.

The Electrical Motion welding system enables users to finely regulate the weld, using precise positioning of the horn, along with the applied welding force to the welding rate. This means considerably better results in welding, punching, cutting, and sealing of moulded thermoplastic parts, nonwovens, and synthetic textiles. Another key feature of the Electrical Motion welding system is a high-performance, industry-type PC that can be easily operated via a 12-inch adjustable touchscreen, with the welding process triggered through an ergonomically designed two-hand operation.

× Expand Rinco Ultrasonics all-electric welder

The Electrical Motion Series is a next-generation product based on the company’s Dynamic 3000 ultrasonic welding machine (also with a working frequency of 20 kHz and 35 kHz) which was designed for technically demanding welding operations for medium to large-sized thermoplastic parts.

Unlike the compressed air-driven design, in which the feed for the horn returns after every weld cycle to the mechanical home position in the pneumatic cylinder, the starting position with the Electrical Motion can be selected freely to any programmed position. As a result, the weld cycle can often be shortened, depending on the welded object’s geometry.

The Electrical Motion unit provides eight different welding modes from time, energy, and collapse distance to absolute distance, energy and time, energy or time, contact cut off, and melting rate. For all welding modes, the operator can adjust the ultrasonic trigger for force, distance, and time. Depending on the welding mode, the actual process can be subdivided into as many as 10 steps, a level of detail which delivers a more controlled welding process than with a pneumatic drive. Even parts that were previously almost impossible or very difficult to weld can now be joined reliably with a reproducible and uniform weld using Electrical Motion. The converter and booster are identical in construction to the pneumatic Dynamic 3000 series, so tooling already made for this machine can also be used with the new Electrical Motion.

The Electrical Motion system is operated using the graphic user interface of the software, whereby an individual user account with the relevant authorizations can be set up for each level of the employee hierarchy. The Linux Ubuntu operating system is logically structured, self-explanatory, and easy to use, enabling operators and maintenance personnel easy access.

Weld characteristics are shown clearly in the form of graphs on the Thin Film Transistor Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD) monitor, and the results and parameter datasets can be exported on a data carrier. The system records and stores all results, including parameter changes, providing a non-erasable audit trail accessible only to authorized personnel.