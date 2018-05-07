SABIC showcases new market segments as it ploughs ahead with “transformational growth”

× Expand Packaging

SABIC is continuing its programme of transforming and growing its business units through focus on key market sectors, as well as steadily expanding its portfolio of polyolefin, engineering thermoplastic, and speciality materials.

Speaking at NPE, Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh SABIC’s executive vice president for the Petrochemicals business unit, said that the display of its three newest market segments – caps and closures, industrial hygiene and thin wall packaging – all demonstrated ways in which the company was looking to “focus on developing and driving tailored technology platforms and new products for customers.”

“We restructured our businesses in ways that have sharpened our market focus and level of customer dedication,” Al-Fageeh said. “Our attention is set on identifying and satisfying the unmet needs of our customers, producing innovative and lasting solutions. We believe this market-focused approach best allows us to help drive performance.”

Building Capabilities

Al-Fageeh outlined SABIC’s ongoing commitment to building its capabilities and infrastructure. He said the JV with ExxonMobil to build the world’s largest ethane cracker in the USA was progressing well and would result in the creation of an abudance of jobs, both directly and in the supply chain.

They confirmed the volumes of polyethylene produced by the planned cracker would fuel both the US and export markets, but couldn’t say on what scale.

Where its specialities business unit is concerned, Steve Bayne, Head of the Division, said that SABIC still aims to be “one of the top five speciality plastics businesses in the world,” with recently announced large capacity expansions for Norelle (Netherlands) and Ultem (Singapore) resins were playing a part within this.

Bayne also metioned the company’s focus on filaments for 3D Printing, stating that the attraction for SABIC to operate in such a niche area is “to be in spaces where we can help customers solve their problems”.