SABIC theme question revealed for NPE - 'What matters to you?'

SABIC has announced its theme for its exhibits at NPE2018, bringing together materials from petrochemicals and specialties plastics portfolios with a focus on ‘What Matters to You?’, under the banner of ‘Chemistry that Matters.’

It will feature a wide array of end-use applications across multiple industries, including automotive, construction, electronics, healthcare, transport, packaging, and personal hygiene. SABIC will also display at its booth new and emerging technologies in additive manufacturing and composites.

SABIC at NPE2018.

SABIC plans to launch several new technologies at NPE - a new portfolio of polypropylene compounds for improved haptics in automotive interiors; two new healthcare filament grades for additive manufacturing; a new carbon fibre hollow core aircraft seat back application; and a new series of heat resistant LNP compounds for electronics applications.

NPE booth #S19001.