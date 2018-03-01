ST Blow Moulding focus on versatility for car components at NPE

S.T Blow Moulding will show its ASPI 400 model at NPE, focussing on versatility, with 36.3 tonne clamping force and a 4.06 tonne accumulator head (3 kg – 6.5 lb max. shot weight), suitable for working both with 2D and 3D technology.

It can produce pieces in 2D configuration (such as windscreen washer reservoirs), and it can work with parison suction technology as well, for the production of 3D ducts (such as air intake ducts for turbocharged engines).

The ASPI 400 machine on show is equipped with a 70mm extruder. The screw profile is suitable to plasticise polyolefin or engineering polymers with high throughput: 170 kg/h of HDPE or 130 kg/h of PA6.

The clamp platens (900 x 1100 mm) can accommodate moulds of large dimensions in comparison with the industry standards for parison suction machines.

The machine has a new heating control concept to reduce the use of electricity during machine start-up: electric power to each heating zone is modulated to trim the energy peaks. In addition the ASPI provides variable speed pumps controlled via inverter, to adjust the oil output to the machine requirements, resulting in a dramatic reduction of energy consumption, noise and wearing. Login works via an RFID badge, and action of the operator through the HMI is tracked and stored.

Booth S34066-S35080 - st-blowmoulding.com.