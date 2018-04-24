W. Amsler to supply NPE2018’s bottle zone beer garden with PET beer containers

W. Amsler Equipment, supplier of all-electric linear PET stretch blow moulders will use its single-cavity PET stretch blow moulder to produce bottles for NPE2018’s bottle zone beer garden.

The company will supply Craft beer in barrier PET bottles to be sold throughout the week at

in the Beer Garden, which is part of NPE’s Bottle Zone, an area consisting of 40 exhibitors who work in PET packaging.

The company worked with numerous suppliers and vendors including Bill Droste, a partner with Orlando Brewing in Orlando who had a pre-existing arrangement to supply beer in glass containers with the Orange County Convention Centre.

The 12oz, 36-gram preform was designed by Amsler with assistance from Athena Automation and Yudo Valuepro.

Amsler had to maintain the bottle height for filling but shortened the shoulder to compensate for the wall thickness in a glass bottle.

The preform was designed to accept a standard metal crown closure and optimised for the required axial and diametrical stretch ratios as well as core and cavity draft for preform moulding.

Amsler selected a monolayer structure with barrier additive for the barrier material which would allow the moulding of PET preforms on any injection moulding machine equipped for PET.

The company says it has also created barrier clear bottles to target the growing cider market.

Heidi Amsler, Marketing Manager for Amsler, said: “It was a stiff challenge but we were up to the task so that the Bottle Zone had another interesting feature to draw attendees.”

W. Amsler will be at NPE2018 7th-11th May at Booth #S21067.