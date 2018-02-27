Wilmington to show Lumina injection moulding and blow moulding machinery at NPE

Wilmington Machinery to feature new medium-pressure injection moulding technology and blow moulding machine options at NPE 2018 Orlando, Florida, Booth #W1823.

Wilmington Machinery, based in North Carolina, will feature the Lumina MP800, as an alternative to high-pressure injection moulding, along with high-speed monolayer and multilayer rotary extrusion blow-moulding machines and systems when it exhibits at NPE in booth #W1823.

The Lumina MP800 has a large platen space to tonnage ratio. The two-stage unit has a 152mm extruder with throughputs up to 0.9 tonnes per hour, an accumulator shot capacity of 22 kilos, and an injection-pressure capability of 69,000 kilo-pascals.

× Expand Wilmington Machinery

﻿The Lumina MP800 accepts hot or cold runner moulds and processes commodity and engineering grades of thermoplastic materials, including 100 percent recycled materials.

The hybrid design features both a hydraulic press and an electric extruder drive for energy savings, with fast cycle times exceeding all prior designs. The Lumina MP800 is capable of unlimited applications – automotive, electronics, recreational, enclosures, and much more.

Also featured at NPE, is Wilmington Machinery’s blow-moulding machinery. This machinery produces the highest quality containers for a broad range of applications, container sizes and production requirements. Wilmington Machinery’s all electric blow-moulding systems have been engineered to exceed capacities, cost and bottle quality previously considered unreachable.

Applications for Wilmington Machinery blow-moulding equipment includes: small single serve bottles with production rates up to 1200 bottles per minute, larger handle-ware bottles with production rates up to 200 bottles per minute, and heavy wall 20 litre industrial and automotive containers up to 360 per hour.

Wilmington will show how it is capable of testing and conducting research for all packaging and industrial applications from 1-to-6 layers including foaming with nitrogen or carbon dioxide direct gas injection, gas-assist, plus speciality and unique applications.

