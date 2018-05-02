Wintec debut at NPE2018 showing servo-electrics with high clamp forces

Wintec, the Chinese subsidiary of Engel, will debut at NPE2018 from May 7th to 11th in Orlando, Florida, USA, with three injection moulding machine exhibits.

Wintec’s three exhibits at the booth W3303 will show how high quality can be combined with high cost-effectiveness to meet the requirements of a wide variety of industries.

At NPE, a t-win 6500-3300 with a clamping force of 6500 kN will demonstrate the performance of this series by producing tensile bars for materials characterisation testing in the automotive industry. Glass-fibre reinforced polypropylene with a shot weight of 250 grams per component will be processed - the cycle time is 40 seconds.

The t-win machines are equipped with servowin servo hydraulics as standard. This cuts energy consumption by more than 60 per cent in comparison with conventional hydraulic injection moulding machines. The hydraulic injection moulding machines in the t-win series are available with clamping forces from 450 to 1750 tonnes, which makes them ideal for manufacturing large and three-dimensionally complex components.

× Expand Wintec to feature for first time at NPE2018

Other factors that contribute to the high energy efficiency include operating point optimisation and the dual-platen design of the clamping unit with low moving masses and exposed tie-bars. The linear guidance of the moving mould mounting platen reduces friction and keeps the mould area free of lubricating oil. The dual-platen clamping unit guarantees maximum platen parallelism throughout the machine’s service life; this in turn results in sensitive mould protection, excellent dynamics and short dry cycle times. Parallel auxiliary movements, such as those of the ejectors, the core pulls or the nozzles are also optionally supported.

Equipped with the C2 control, Wintec injection moulding machines enable intuitive operation. The entire machine status is displayed clearly on a single screen. A quick adjustment page summarises the most important setting parameters at a glance. In addition, the C2 control unit used in t-win machines offers great flexibility in terms of connecting robots of various types and brands. As a member of the ENGEL Group, Wintec is in a position to deliver integrated manufacturing cells from a single source, with robots developed and produced in-house. The t-win 6500-3300 at NPE is equipped with a viper 20 from ENGEL's linear robot series. The viper removes the parts from the mould and deposits them on a conveyor belt.

Two Wintec e-win machines will be running in booth W3303. An e-win 1000-310 with 1000 kN clamping force will be injecting speciman containers for medical diagnostics in a 2-cavity mold by Roembke Manufacturing. At the same time, an e‑win 2800-940 with a clamping force of 2800 kN will be producing parts for medical clamps made of glass fibre reinforced polypropylene. GW Plastics will providing the 4-cavity mold.

Wintec at NPE2018: Hall West, Booth W3303

wintec-machines.com