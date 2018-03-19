WINTEC expand distribution to American markets

WINTEC is now expanding its distribution with sales due to commence in May 2018 into the US, Canadian, Mexican, and Brazilian markets.

WINTEC will introduce itself to the American public for the first time at the NPE2018 plastics trade fair 7th-11th May in Orlando, USA.

× Expand WINTEC The WINTEC injection moulding machines are based on European design and development and are produced in Asia. The WINTEC plant is in Changzhou, China.

WINTEC says machines are delivered preconfigured, which guarantees short delivery times and quick start-up.

WINTEC offers hydraulic and electric injection moulding machines and all machine movements of the electric WINTEC e-win series are servo-electric.

In America, the hydraulic two-platen WINTEC t-win series is available with clamping forces from 500 to 1900 US tons, and is equipped with servowin servo-hydraulics, used for large, three-dimensionally complex components in the automotive and white goods sectors.

Servowin cuts energy consumption by 60 percent, compared to

injection moulding machines with conventional hydraulics.

"In addition to sophisticated applications that require tailor-made injection moulding solutions, we see a strong demand in America for injection moulding machines that handle standard applications,” said Dr. Christoph Steger, CSO of the ENGEL Group.

"This is precisely the market segment in which WINTEC is at home. By expanding the sales area to the American markets, as the ENGEL Group we can provide tailored solutions at an attractive price/performance ratio.”