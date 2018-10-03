One year to go before London hosts global rubber conference

× Expand rubber seminar

With just one year to go before the renowned International Rubber Conference (IRC) is hosted in London, organisers say planning is “well underway.”

The event, which will be held from 3 – 5 September 2019 at the Kia Oval in London, UK, will bring together rubber scientists, technologists, academics and industrialists to share knowledge, network and hear an extensive technical programme.

In addition, there will also be a large exhibition and a programme of training courses available throughout the duration of the three day event.

Papers for the conference are currently being invited, with a deadline for submission of 1 March 2019. The IRC 2019 International Technical Committee welcomes the submission of abstracts that discuss innovations in elastomers.

Abstracts should contain enough information for the technical committee to judge the paper and the main results, which need to be submitted online. Other information relating to the call for papers, as well as the opportunities available for those looking to sponsor or exhibit at the conference, are available on the website.

Attendee registration will open on January 1, 2019, with the full conference programme expected to be finalised and published by May 2019.

British Plastics and Rubber is proudly supporting the IRC 2019 as media partner.