Over 230 abstracts received for IRC 2019

IRC 2019 has extended its deadline for abstracts to the 14th March following the submission of 235 abstracts.

The event will consist of a high quality technical programme, looking at the innovations, challenges and trends in the rubber industry.

The conference programme will be created from the large list of submissions by the International Technical Committee comprised of 25 leading experts from industry and academia from 10 different countries.

The three-day conference will bring together key industry players as well as an accompanying exhibition attracting the most renowned and ambitious UK and global based companies for a chance to meet and network with those in the global rubber industry.

Paul Sotta, from the Laboratoire Polymeres et Materiaux Avances and member of the International Technical Committee, said: “IRC is the unique opportunity to bring together fundamental scientists and industrials to share the most promising discoveries and innovations in the field of rubbers.”