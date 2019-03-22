Over 3000 exhibitors from more than 60 countries to attend fully-booked K Show

K Show 2019 has been announced as fully booked, and is to expect more than 200,000 trade visitors from across the world, as well as over 3000 exhibitors from more than 60 countries.

K is seen as the performance barometer for the entire industry and as the global marketplace for innovations.

For eight days, the industry will meet in Dusseldorf to discuss current trends and set the course for the future.

K 2019 underscores its special position not only through its popularity with the global industry but also by addressing the current challenges of our era and especially of its sector, first and foremost in regard to plastics for sustainable development and the circular economy.

These topics will not only be touched on at the exhibitors at K, but will also be covered comprehensively in the supporting programme.

Crucial topics will be discussed in detail, including packaging waste, marine litter and climate change on the one hand, and resource conversation, energy efficiency and recycling on the other.

The special exhibition, “Plastics Shape the Future”, will not only offer an international information and networking platform but will also provide for greater involvement of policymakers and socially relevant groups in the form of keynote speeches and speed talks.

K Show will take place in Dusseldorf from 16th to 23rd October 2019.