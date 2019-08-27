Over 800 attend second Bühler Networking Days event in Uzwil

Over 800 decision-makers and partners of the global food and mobility industries are meeting to attend the second Bühler Networking Days event in Switzerland.

The focus of the two-day event is on the question of how it will be possible in 2050 to feed a global population of almost ten billion people sustainably and healthily, and how to ensure their mobility.

Stefan Scheiber, CEO of Bühler Group, said: “Climate change and the demands of our growing population are huge challenges. At the same time we live in the best world in history. And never have we had such powerful technologies at our disposal.”

“Our aim is to reduce energy requirements, water consumption, and waste by 50 per cent in our customers’ value chains.”

The companies represented at the event are involved in the feeding of around four billion people every day, and help fulfil their mobility needs.

Scheiber said: “The fact that so many manufacturers, scientists, industry partners, and start-ups are coming together here today shows that the industrial community is prepared to bear its responsibility and to become part of the solution.”

“In order to bring about the change towards sustainable food and mobility, we need all the talents there are and excellently educated people, regardless of their age, gender, nationality, region, or position in the hierarchy.”

“If we manage to make use of the knowledge of all humankind, to utilise the full potential of technologies, and to really apply them in the global marketplace, we will have a chance of making a step towards the ecological turnaround. This requires values, passion, and collaboration.”