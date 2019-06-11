Packaging Innovations to celebrate its 10th anniversary

Packaging Innovations 2019 will return to Olympia for its 10th edition on 11 & 12 September, hosted alongside Luxury Packaging London.

It will bring the industry together in a festival of cutting-edge, branded and bespoke packaging, when it welcomes over 180 industry specialists to what is set to be its biggest show to date.

Premi Spa will display its eco-friendly collection of packaging for the beauty industry made from Green PET. The plastic used is derived from sugarcane, rather than petroleum, a renewable resource which benefits from lower carbon emissions compared to traditional PE plastic.

Seufert will present its new PET Blue Ocean material, designed to reduce unused packaging waste and conserve the world’s oceans. The new design has been created as an alternative to standard PET and utilises up to 100 per cent recycled content in the central layer of the polyester material.

The virgin PETG outer layer provides an optimal barrier for food contact making it suitable for use throughout the food sector and the wider packaging industry.

Similarly, Staeger Clear Packaging will showcase its transparent packaging made from recyclable PET. The material used is made from a minimum of 60 per cent post-consumer waste and is suitable for direct food contact. Supplied in flat sheets, the material is then converted into bespoke designs for a wide range of markets including food, confectionary, personal care, houseplants and flowers, and general gifting.

The company will also discuss its ability to reduce lead-times after investing in new machinery to allow the procurement of the material from the UK rather than the EU.

James Drake-Brockman, Divisional Director of Easyfairs’ Packaging Portfolio, said: “We are very proud to have established Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London as the premier packaging event in the capital and are thrilled to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the show this year."

“We are delighted to welcome back so many exhibitors from last year’s show after 78 per cent rebooked their stands, and we are also excited to host a series of new suppliers, all with innovative and exciting packaging solutions to share. The launches taking place at the show offer visitors the unrivalled opportunity to visit the future of packaging by experiencing the most cutting-edge products on the market. I for one can’t wait to walk the aisles and see it all first-hand when the show opens.”