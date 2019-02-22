Packaging Innovations to shine a light on plastic innovation

Packaging Innovations, Empack and Label&Print 2019 returns to Birmingham’s NEC next week with what is set to be its most innovative show to date.

As it welcomes over 300 suppliers, the show, which also includes Contract Pack, Ecopack and Industrial Pack, will showcase more product launches and innovation from across the industry than ever before.

The show floor will welcome an array of eco-friendly product launches.

Charpak will launch its rPET thermoformed 100 per cent recyclable plastic tub, the first of its kind in the UK, featuring a unique, integrated twist and lock tamper-evident-mechanism: Twist-L0.

Macpac will present its revolutionary new material, Breakdown PET, a fully recyclable and biodegradable plastic designed to address issues raised in BBC’s Blue Planet.

Ampacet are set to present REC-NIR-BLACK masterbatch solutions, designed to be scanned by near-infrared technology for automated sorting at recovery facilities to support the circular economy

Bag Factory will showcase its new ECOCENTBAG reusable and 100 per cent recyclable carrier bags that can withstand 15kg and match production costs of single-use plastic bags.

James Drake-Brockman, Divisional Director of Easyfairs’ Packaging Portfolio, said: “Innovation remains at the heart of the show so it’s fantastic to see so many of our suppliers choosing to launch their latest product developments live on the show floor. I can’t wait for the doors to open and to see all these innovations first-hand.”