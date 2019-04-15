Plastic Pipes 2020 International Conference now accepting abstract submissions

The Plastic Pipes Conference Association (PPCA) has issued a call for papers to be presented at its next conference and exhibition, Plastic Pipes XX, which will be held in Amsterdam from September 21st to 23rd, 2020.

Held every two years, the event is hosted by the PPCA members PE100+ Association, Plastics Pipe Institute, and The European Plastic Pipes and Fittings Association.

Sarah Patterson, Technical Director of the Plastics Pipe Institute, said: “The main programme will comprise approximately 100 presentations relating to the design and development, testing, installation and operation of plastic pipe systems.”

“The papers will detail technical solutions or developments addressing engineering issues using plastic pipes systems or components.”

“Also, papers identifying market trends for future growth of plastic pipes and components will be accepted for consideration.”

“In 2018, more than 400 delegates from 40 countries attended PPXIX in Las Vegas to review 93 technical papers, network at the global level, and connect with the 33 exhibiting companies.”

“The PPCA conferences are the forum to connect to those in the plastics pipe industry. Presentations were of high quality and the forum provided a genuine technical transfer of knowledge and experience from the entire global industry.”

Alternating between the United States and Europe every even numbered year, the three-day Plastics Pipes Conference and Exhibition is the largest event of its kind which is focused solely on plastic pipe systems and applications.