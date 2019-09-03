PlasticFreeLand to debut at Packaging Innovations London 2019

Sustainability is set to be the focus of the new PlasticFreeLand at Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London, when it returns to Olympia on the 11th and 12th September.

The new feature has been created by A Plastic Planet, which joined Packaging Innovations in 2018 to introduce the first ever plastic-free aisle in the UK.

This year, A Plastic Planet has gone even further by creating PlasticFreeLand, an entire area of the show dedicated to showcasing the latest developments in plastic free materials and packaging.

Featuring eight exhibitors, the area has been curated to enable visitors to discover the possibilities of biomaterials and experience them first-hand.

The structure of the area, which will be built using Cygnus Ecoboard, will also be plastic free.

Sian Sutherland, Co-Founder of A Plastic Planet, said: “As the creators of the Plastic Free Aisle last year, we wanted to design an entire space that champions some of the pioneering materials manufacturers in the industry.”

“Stepping into PlasticFreeLand will feel like the future, but a future that is actually possible today. All the materials shown are viable and scalable.”