Plasticity Amsterdam to find EU solutions to global plastics crisis

Plasticity Amsterdam, a one-day intensive forum, will take place on 20 June 2019.

The forum brings together 200 expert local and international participants to identify EU-relevant economic and technological solutions to plastics sustainability.

Organisers say that what has passed as recycling in Europe, and other developed economies, should really be called ‘liability-shifting’, through the practice of exporting plastic waste or products to developing nations.

The Basel Convention amendment, which was endorsed a few weeks ago, establishes a framework to stop the dumping of waste plastic on to developing countries.

Acknowledging this important benefit, Plasticity Amsterdam organisers warn that the usual time required to implement Basel amendments is an open invitation for unscrupulous dumping. Yet when fully implemented and enforced, the very trade needed for global circular economies may be inhibited. They argue that the answer lies in understanding, collaboration, accountability and shared responsibility.

Plasticity Amsterdam says it will address this and other issues by introducing practical sustainability concepts that are relevant to today's business world, and showcasing new market opportunities for transforming plastic waste into valuable second-life resources.

Speakers include Circular Economy ecopreneur Arthur ten Wolde, Maria Westerbos from the Plastic Soup Foundation, Ellen Jackowski, Global Head of Sustainability Strategy and Innovation at HP, Maarten Biermans, Head of Sustainable, Capital Markets at Rabobank and Gulio Bonazzio, CEO of Aquafil.

Plasticity Founder, Doug Woodring, said, “Europe can no longer send its plastics problem elsewhere. A solution can be found, but it must be found soon. Success lies in vision and collaboration across the value chain to find circular economy solutions that work locally and wherever European products are consumed.”

“For nearly 10 years, we have been working with the business community across the globe with Plasticity, our one-of-a-kind innovation forum. Each one takes place in a new location, and topics address the specific needs for the region. It’s independent, business-focused, a giant learning experience for even seasoned professionals, and it finds answers to some of the most pressing problems of our time.”