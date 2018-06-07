PlastikCity to promote over 180 partners at PDM 2018

PlastikCity, web-based procurement and marketing hub, is now home to over 180 partner companies, all of which will be represented on PlastikCity’s stand at PDM 2018.

Including AB Systems, Negri Bossi, Colour Tone Masterbatch, and RJG Technologies, 20 of PlastikCity’s partners will also have their own stand at the exhibition.

In addition to being an exhibitor, PlastikCity are also an official event supporter, working with PDM’s organisers Crain Communications and will continue to work with Crain on future events, including the Plastics Industry Awards.

The company says it aims to give its users efficient access to all equipment, machinery, and services required within the plastics sector and is always growing its partner base, whilst staying true to the principle of only partnering established UK and Ireland based companies.

“Our decision to only work with well-established, leading suppliers means that we can strongly recommend and promote all of our partners on our stand at PDM,” said Carl Futcher, Managing Director of PlastikCity.

“Additionally, when our users visit the PlastikCity site, they can be confident that they’re speaking to the best companies in the industry. This principle is very important to our team, our partners, and our users.”