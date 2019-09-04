PPXX to provide networking and promotional opportunities

The Plastic Pipes Conference Association (PPCA) has highlighted the promotional and networking opportunities of its next conference and exhibition, Plastic Pipes XX.

The event will be hosted in Amsterdam at the Hotel Okura, from the 21st to 23rd September.

Zoran Davidovski, Chair of the PPXX Organising Committee, said: “Amsterdam is a very appropriate venue for our 20th conference. Our technology was first invented in Germany, then commercially pioneered in the Netherlands and now continues to be developed throughout the world.”

“Our technical exhibition plays an active role in networking during our Conference. This truly international platform showcases some of the latest developments in product design, manufacture, maintenance, evaluation, and testing procedures.”

“Amsterdam will host conference delegates from over 40 countries. Key players will include pipe designer, raw material producers, consultants, architects, civil engineers, pipe fittings, and extrusion equipment manufacturers, distinguished scientists, and leading representatives of government agencies and industrial associations and major utility providers.”