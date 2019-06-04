Programme announced for IRC2019

One of the world’s leading rubber conferences focusing on technical advances in the global rubber market programme has announced its three-day programme with more than 160 talks scheduled over four sessions each day.

Speakers at the event will include representatives from world-class organisations and institutions such as Bridgestone, Pirelli, Continental, Tokyo Institute of Technology, and the University of Twente.

Session themes include filler reinforcement, wear and abrasion, smart and responses elastomers, fatigue testing and modelling, and rubber adhesion with speakers from across the world including the USA, France, China, Malaysia, India, and South Korea.

There will also be an opportunity to attend various training courses on 2nd September 2019, held by the Rubber Division, Lord and Rubber Consultants, at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.