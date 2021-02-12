The World's leading forum on polyvinyl chloride relaunches in May 2021 with an exciting new format.

PVC 2021 will be a completely virtual event. PVC will welcome many regular and new delegates to engage online through a fully interactive, virtual conference experience, with emphasis on delivering the exceptional engagement, networking and knowledge exchange between on-site and remote participants, for which the PVC Conference series is renowned.

PVC 2021 boasts an impressive line-up delivering a current, comprehensive and wide ranging technical programme of original papers.

When: 9–12 May 2021

Event Website: https://www.iom3.org/events-awards/pvc-2021/programme.html