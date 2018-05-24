PVC conference announces re-location for 2020 event

× Expand Conference MPG

The triennial PVC conference will re-locate to Edinburgh for the next edition in 2020, it has been announced.

Organisers, IOM3, say the move from its historic Brighton base to the Edinburgh International Conference Centre from 20-23 April 2020 is to support the future development of the event.

The new venue, IOM3 says, offers adaptable space, spacious exhibition and reception areas and high quality IT/technology infrastructure. Edinburgh also benefits from excellent air, rail and road links.

PVC 2020 aims to continue to build on the reputation of the triennial conference series as being the world’s leading conference supporting the global PVC industry.

It promises to deliver a comprehensive and varied technical programme of high quality speakers, original international papers along with multiple networking opportunities.